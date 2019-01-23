3 people hospitalized after carjacking ends in crash in South Memphis

SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Three people were taken to the hospital after Memphis police said a carjacking ended in a crash.
Police said three people were rushed to Regional One after crashing a stolen vehicle at South Third Street and South Parkway in South Memphis.
According to MPD, the incident started with a carjacking around 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Two of the people hurt in the crash were taken to the hospital in critical condition, while the other person was listed in non-critical condition.
Officers are on the scene of a crash at 3rd and South Parkway.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 23, 2019
3 people were transported to ROH. 2 are listed as critical and 1 is non-critical.
Prelim info is that the vehicle was taken in a carjacking. This is an ongoing investigation.
Police did detain one woman in connection with the carjacking and crash.
Officers are currently investigating the incident, and the details surrounding the carjacking are still unclear.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
