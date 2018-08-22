3 people in critical condition after shooting near Memphis park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating after three people were shot near a Memphis park.
FOX13's Tony Atkins reported the shooting took place outside the Hillview Apartments.
Memphis Police are on the scene of a triple shooting. This happened st the Hillview Apartments in the South Memphis area.— Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsFOX13) August 22, 2018
Two men: Critical
One woman: Critical
No word on any suspects. pic.twitter.com/hEzoUdHlS1
MPD said the shooting happened Tuesday around 9 p.m. in the 2100 block of East Alcy Road.
According to police, the incident happened near Alcy Samuels Park.
Prelim Info -— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 22, 2018
Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 2115 E Alcy. Two males were xported critical to ROH. A female victim was xported by private vehicle to Methodist South and is listed as critical.
No suspect info was given.
Two men were transported via ambulance to Regional One in critical condition.
A woman was taken by a private vehicle to Methodist South and is also listed in critical condition.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Racial slur found on Collierville High School student's desk; family outraged
- Child in critical condition after being hit by car; driver in custody
- Pregnant Colorado woman’s girls may have been dead when she got home, husband’s charges show
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
Police did not release any information regarding a suspect.
We’ll have live coverage from the scene, and the latest updates – on FOX13 News at 10.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}