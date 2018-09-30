  • 3 people including teenage girl charged in connection with murder of city leader

    Updated:

    Memphis police have three people including a teenager in custody after a prominent Memphis leader was shot and killed in Downtown Memphis earlier this week.

    The President and CEO of the Greater Memphis Chamber Phil Trenary was shot and killed Thursday night in Downtown Memphis.

    The next day, a police chase in Downtown Memphis with a vehicle that matched the truck involved in the shooting ended in a fiery crash. 

    Two people were taken into custody and four people were hospitalized. 

