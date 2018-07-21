  • 3 people injured, 2 in critical condition after shooting in South Memphis

    SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Three people were injured – two in critical condition – after a shooting in South Memphis. 

    Memphis police said the shooting happened near Tampa Avenue and Marjorie Street around 6 p.m.

    MPD said that the third victim was in non-critical condition, and there are multiple suspects. 

    The suspects were possibly driving a blue Kia, according to police. 

    FOX13’s Zach Crenshaw spoke with relatives of the victims about the shooting. 

    Five construction workers were in the car, three of whom were relatives, relatives said. 

    Investigators did not release any more information about the suspects, but did say that it was a drive-by.  

