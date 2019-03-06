0 3 people injured after gunfire erupts inside Memphis strip club

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Three people were taken to the hospital after gunfire erupted inside a Memphis strip club.

Police were called to the Pure Passion around 1:17 a.m. on Tuesday. Investigators told FOX13 three people were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

The victims have not been identified by MPD.

Adam Nickson was arrested and charged in connection to the incident at Pure Passion. The 18-year-old is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon.

The reason Nickson has not been charged with actually with shooting inside the club -- and what evidence police have uncovered in the case -- in LIVE reports on Good Morning Memphis.

A security guard told polie he saw Adam Nickson running from the club in the back parking lot, accoring to an arrest affidavit. The guard said Nickson was running with a black gun in his hand after shots were fired inside the business.

The guard chased Nickson and took him into custody. A handgun was found on the ground, according to police records.

Investigators checked the gun and it came back as stolen.

To this point, police have not said if Nickson was the person who opened fire in the club. His charges do not reflect that.

All victims are listed as non-critical.

Adam Nickson was observed running from the business with a handgun. Nickson was detained and later charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. This is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/wZD9MWpjdf — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 5, 2019

FOX13 obtained cell phone footage of the incident that happened inside the club.

This is still an ongoing investigation. If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

The Shelby County District Attorney announced that in light of the shooting at Pure Passion, the DA’s office is looking into whether it should shut the club down again.

