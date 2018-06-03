  • 3 people injured following two-car crash in Frayser

    Updated:

    Three people are recovering after a two-car crash Sunday afternoon in Frayser. 

    According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to a crash at 3318 North Watkins. When they arrived, they noticed two cars were involved. 

    Three people were transported to Regional One. Two were transported in critical condition, one in non-critical. 

    This is an ongoing investigation, according to MPD. 

    This is an ongoing investigation, according to MPD. 

