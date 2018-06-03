3 people injured following two-car crash in Frayser

Three people are recovering after a two-car crash Sunday afternoon in Frayser.
According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to a crash at 3318 North Watkins. When they arrived, they noticed two cars were involved.
Three people were transported to Regional One. Two were transported in critical condition, one in non-critical.
This is an ongoing investigation, according to MPD.
Check back on updates on this developing story.
