0 3 people killed after shooting at Memphis apartment complex

SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two other victims have died following the shooting at a Memphis apartment complex.

Memphis police said the two other victims who were taken to Regional One in critical condition have died.

Investigators say this incident stemmed from an argument between two groups that escalated to violence.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Monday at the Cane Creek Apartments on Cane Meadow Circle.

MPD will now be conducting additional patrols in the area.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Officers believed at least one of the victims who was shot is also responsible for the shooting - but MPD is still in the process of gathering details.

We now know five individuals were shot or received a grazed injury during the shooting.

A 37-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Two men, 17 and 30 years old, were taken to Regional One in critical condition. Both of those people have been pronounced dead, according to MPD.

Police identified them as 17-year-old Calitri Boone and 30-year-old Jessie Williams.

Two females, 18 and 37, were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. The 18-year-old victim has been released from the hospital.

Many individuals were involved in this incident, therefore a follow-up investigation is needed according to MPD.

This is an ongoing investigation.

A 5th victim was located on the scene and was pronounced deceased. The victims/suspects appear to be known to each other and several individuals were armed during this incident. Investigators are still sorting out the details.https://t.co/bNvf7QQ0WV — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 25, 2018

Police didn’t release any information regarding the suspected shooter, however, they did say that the shooters were known to each other and 'multiple people were armed.'

© 2018 Cox Media Group.