3 people rushed to hospital after shooting near North Memphis restaurants, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE 6/2/19 5:02 PM: Memphis police have advised that two of the victims have been upgraded to non-critical condition. The suspect responsible is not in custody at this point; however, MPD has received information that the suspect is possibly known to the victims.

     

    Police are investigating after three people were shot near two North Memphis restaurants.

    According to MPD, the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Chelsea Avenue. 

    That address is near a Church’s Chicken and Waffle Mania. However, police did not specify where exactly the shooting happened. 

    FOX13 crews saw crime scene tape surrounding both restaurants’ parking lots. 

    Police said all three victims were taken to Regional One in critical condition. None of them have been identified yet. 

    The suspected shooter reportedly drove away in a gray or silver car.

    This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates. 

