0 3 people shot at Mississippi gas station that was tied to Jessica Chambers case; 2 in custody

PANOLA CO., Miss. - Three people were shot at a gas station in Mississippi – the same store that was tied to the murder of Jessica Chambers. Now, police said two people are in custody in connection with the shooting.

The Panola County Sheriff’s Department said three people were shot at M&M First Stop on US Highway 51 around 7 p.m. Monday.

This is the last place Jessica Chambers was seen alive in 2014.



Tonight, it’s the scene of a triple shooting. I spoke with a manager of M&M’s gas in Courtland, MS. Says surveillance has been handed to authorities.



Two in custody. pic.twitter.com/RPo4Bk0WGY — Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsFOX13) November 20, 2018

Police said all three victims were taken to Regional One in Memphis.

Two people are in custody -- a man and a woman. Police said the male suspect is believed to be the shooter.

The conditions of the victims are unknown at this point.

According to police, the two suspects abandoned a getaway car on Highway 35, just south of Batesville. They then switched cars and someone picked them up.

Police said the duo had three small children inside the car while the shooting happened. Police took them into custody during a traffic stop.

This store was heavily tied to the Jessica Chambers case and the murder trial of Quinton Tellis.

Surveillance video at that gas station showed Tellis walking across the street to where Chambers’ car had come into view, and then he walked back to his driveway.

Tellis was at this store multiple times, and Chambers was there as well.

