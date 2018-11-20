PANOLA CO., Miss. - Three people were shot at a gas station in Mississippi – the same store that was tied to the murder of Jessica Chambers.
The Panola County Sheriff’s Department said three people were shot at M&M First Stop on US Highway 51 around 7 p.m. Monday.
Police said all three victims were taken to Regional One in Memphis.
Officials are reviewing surveillance video at the shop to gather more details.
The conditions of the victims are unknown at this point.
This store was heavily tied to the Jessica Chambers case and the murder trial of Quinton Tellis.
Surveillance video at that gas station showed Tellis walking across the street to where Chambers’ car had come into view, and then he walked back to his driveway.
Tellis was at this store multiple times, and Chambers was there as well.
