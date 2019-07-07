3 people shot at party while gambling in north Mississippi, sheriff says

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss - North Mississippi investigators are searching for clues after three people were shot in Panola County.
Officers were called to Wolf Road near Sardis, Mississippi around 3:00 Sunday morning.
Authorities told FOX13 three men were shot on the scene.
One victim was shot in the ankle, another shot in the stomach, and the last was shot multiple times. All three victims are listed in non-critical condition.
The Panola County Sheriff said the party was in the woods - just north of Sardis.
Investigators on the case are pushing for more information because the victims are not giving the authorities many details on the case.
If have any information on this case, please contact the Panola County Sheriff's Department.
