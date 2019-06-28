  • 3 people shot during violent home invasion, police say

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A violent home invasion sent three people to the hospital. All of them are currently fighting for their lives, police say. 

    Police were called to the 2700 block of W. Barbara Circle for an armed robbery call around 3 a.m. Friday. 

    During the chaos, one person was shot by the suspects, however, the victim was able to return fire.

    One victim was taken to the hospital by an ambulance. Minutes later, two other people shot were driven to the hospital by a private vehicle. 


    This is a breaking and developing story. Check back for updates. 

