3 people shot inside Pure Passion overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating after someone was shot inside Pure Passion early this morning. Watch cell phone footage of the incident, LIVE on Good Morning Memphis.
Three people were taken to the hospital after a shooting at Pure Passion early Tuesday morning.
Police were called to the Whitehaven strip club around 1:17 a.m.
Investigators on the scene told FOX13 three people were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.
The victim has not been identified by MPD. No suspect information is available.
MPD saw Adam Nickson running from the club with a handgun.
He was detained and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.
Investigators have not confirmed if Nickson is the suspected shooter.
All victims are listed as non-critical.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 5, 2019
Adam Nickson was observed running from the business with a handgun. Nickson was detained and later charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. This is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/wZD9MWpjdf
FOX13 obtained cell phone footage of the incident that happened inside the club. Watch the video now on Good Morning Memphis.
This is still an ongoing investigation. If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
Check back for updates.
