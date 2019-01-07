3 people shot within 4 hours in Memphis

Memphis police are investigating after three separate shootings in Memphis.
Information around the shootings are limited, however, FOX13 learned one person was taken to Regional One from all three scenes.
Shots first rang out on the 1500 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard. Police said they found a man who was critically injured.
Less than thirty minutes later, another person was shot. The victim was hit on the 3400 block of Mayflower Avenue, however, after being shot, they went to the 3400 block of Vernon Avenue for help.
Three hours later, police and paramedics were called to the 3700 block of Boxtown Road in the Westwood neighborhood for another shooting.
Officers found the man lying on the ground. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition. The suspect fled in a black sedan.
