3 people sought after man shot, critically injured in South Memphis

Police are searching for three people after a man was shot in South Memphis.
MPD said the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 500 block of East Mallory Avenue Wednesday.
The one victim – who has not been identified – was rushed to Regional One in critical condition.
Police gave descriptions for two of the three people wanted in connection with the shooting.
One man had a large afro and was last seen wearing all black clothing and armed with a gun.
At 5:38 p.m. MPD responded to a shooting at 547 E. Mallory. One male victim was shot. He was xported critical to ROH.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 19, 2018
3 suspects:
#1 male blk with a large afro. Last seen wearing all black clothing armed with a gun.
#2 male wearing a black shirt.
#3 no description
Another man was seen wearing a black shirt, according to police.
No other details surrounding the shooting were released.
If you have any information regarding the incident, please call Crime Stoppers.
