  • 3 people sought after man shot, critically injured in South Memphis

    Police are searching for three people after a man was shot in South Memphis. 

    MPD said the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 500 block of East Mallory Avenue Wednesday. 

    The one victim – who has not been identified – was rushed to Regional One in critical condition. 

    Police gave descriptions for two of the three people wanted in connection with the shooting. 

    One man had a large afro and was last seen wearing all black clothing and armed with a gun. 

    Another man was seen wearing a black shirt, according to police. 

    No other details surrounding the shooting were released. 

    If you have any information regarding the incident, please call Crime Stoppers. 

