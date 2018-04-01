3 people stabbed in Memphis early Easter morning, suspect in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police responded to an aggravated assault in the 600 block of Beale at 4:04 Easter morning.
Officers on the scene were told Velma Young stabbed multiple people on the scene.
The first victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition, but is now expected to be ok.
Investigators told FOX13 the second and third victim was not taken to the hospital.
At 4:04 a.m., MPD responded to an Agg Assault at 653 Beale. Officers were advised the suspect had stabbed multiple people.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 1, 2018
Victim #1 was xported critical to ROH, but is now listed as stable. Victims #2 & #3 were not xported.
Velma Young was charged with Agg Assault.
