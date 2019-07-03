MILLINGTON, Tenn. - Multiple agencies were dispatched to a business fire in Millington.
The call came in and Shelby County fire, Millington fire, and hazmat crews made the scene.
It happened on the 5400 block of Victory Lane at Tradebe Millington.
The company processes waste and disposes of it for the raceway, the public information officer for the Shelby County Fire Department said.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Five men wanted in connection with violent protests after Brandon Webber's shooting death, police say
- MPD officers cannot enforce new law by issuing tickets to drivers using cellphones, city says
- Store owners afraid to call police after Memphis business owner murdered by alleged homeless man
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
When crews arrived, they found out a barrel had flashed. Employees were able to put it out with a dry chemical.
Three people were taken to the hospital.
One person had burns, another had chest pains, and the third was having difficulty breathing.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}