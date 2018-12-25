0 3 road rage shootings in three months have Memphis drivers on edge

NORTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 3-year-old boy is spending Christmas at Le Bonheur Children’s hospital after a road rage shooting on Christmas Eve in North Memphis.

Police said someone driving a gold Volkswagen Jetta pulled up next to the victim’s family and started shooting at them.

“It’s sad you can’t even be safe in your own car, you know it’s crazy,” said Brittany Johnson, a North Memphis driver.

MPD is still investigating what led up to this road rage shooting. Investigators said the victims and the other driver didn’t know each other.

There have been at least three road rage shootings over the past three months alone.

Another road rage shooting happened just down the street from the gas station last month. In that case, a woman was heading to the Zoo Lights in Midtown when someone started shooting at her.

The recent uptick in road rage around the holidays has some drivers on edge.

Johnson said the increase in road rage incidents changed how she drives in the city.

“It slowed me down a lot, I used to be a speeder,” said Johnson. “Now I just take my time and I make sure I use my blinkers and make sure if someone lets me in, I wave so there won’t be any misunderstandings.”

Johnson told FOX13 she was involved in a similar incident in 2017. She said stray bullets hit her car while she was driving with her five children inside.

Luckily, none of the children were hurt.

FOX13 is pressing investigators for more additional information about the suspect and the other car involved in this shooting.

