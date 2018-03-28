3 rushed to the hospital following crash involving ambulance

Three people are recovering in the hospital after a crash on Poplar Avenue.
According to Memphis fire, an Emergency Medical Health Care ambulance was involved in a crash with another car near Cleveland Street. There was someone in the back of the medical vehicle when the accident happened.
Memphis fire told FOX13 three people were transported from the scene, but we do not know the condition of any of the victims.
FOX13 is working to learn more information about what happened and will update you on-air LIVE on Good Morning Memphis.
