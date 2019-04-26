3 suspects charged in connection to murder of woman in West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Three people have been arrested in connection to the murder of a woman in West Memphis.
The deadly shooting happened on April 6 on Oxford Street. Police said a woman was shot and pronounced dead on the scene.
PHOTOS: 3 charged in connection to murder of woman in West Memphis
Krisheena Cannady, who told FOX13 the victim was her son’s girlfriend, detailed the shooting. She said the victim was a 23-year-old who was playing video games with her kids when she was shot in the head.
“They shot like eight times in that front window, like 13 times in that second window and six times in that front window,” Cannady said.
Kentavia Smith, 25, was arrested on April 17. He is charged with Murder 1st Degree and five counts of Terroristic Act.
Dontavious Henderson, 21, was arrested on April 25 and faces the same charges as Smith.
A third suspect, Cadedra Young, 24, was arrested on April 24. She is charged with Hindering
Apprehension or Prosecution. Police said she lied to investigators and tried to provide an alibi for the suspects.
