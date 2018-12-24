3 taken to the hospital after critical crash on 385

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - Three people were taken to the hospital after a critical crash Sunday night.
Officers were called to 385 and Hacks Cross.
One person was taken to Regional One in critical condition, two people were taken to the hospital in noncritical condition.
The cause of this crash is currently under investigation.
The victims involved in the crash has not been identified by officers.
Deputies are investigating a two-vehicle crash on 385 at Hacks Cross. One person has been transported to ROH in critical condition and two others have been transported to the hospital in noncritical condition. The cause of this crash is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/pc0TRmY3De— ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) December 24, 2018
