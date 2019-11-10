0 3 teens arrested for carjacking, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Three teens are behind bars after allegedly carjacking one person off of Buntyn St.

18-year-old Danahja Henderson, 19-year-old Christian Cook and 19-year-old Teterraine Woodhouse are accused of carjacking a male victim on Oct. 22.

In an affidavit obtained by this news organization, it said Henderson messaged the victim on Facebook for ride to another location. She said she had two other girls with her, and she would pay him.

The victim, driving a 2015 Ford Fusion, met the three females at 833 Buntyn St.

Upon arrival, two males, later described as Cook and Woodhouse, approached the car. One of the male suspects pointed a handgun at the victim and the other male suspect hit him in the face.

The two males then got into the car with the three females and fled the scene.

The victim was taken to St. Francis Hospital for his injuries.

Investigators identified the female who messaged the victim as Henderson, the affidavit said.

Henderson appeared in court on Nov. 5 for an unrelated crime and was taken into custody. She waived her Miranda Rights and gave investigators a full statement, the affidavit said.

Cook and Woodhouse were arrested on Oct. 31 in connection with other carjackings in the Mid-South.

Investigators discovered the pair were involved with Henderson in the Buntyn Rd. carjacking.

Both waived their Miranda Rights and gave verbal statements.

Cook is charged with carjacking, attempted carjacking, two counts of a firearm/dangerous felony and two counts of theft of property. His bond was set at $75,000, according to court records.

Woodhouse is charged with four counts of carjacking, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, three counts of employ a firearm to commit a felony and two counts of theft of property. His bond was set at $100,000.

Henderson is charged with carjacking and her bond was set at $50,000.

All are due in court this week.

