0 3 teens arrested in connection with multiple armed robberies in Shelby County

Three teenagers were arrested Tuesday in connection with multiple armed robberies across Shelby County.

And they were all in a three-day span.

Police said Artie Bafford, 18, Lee Drone, 18, and Montavious Fowler, 18, were responsible for these crimes – all of which happened between Nov. 15 and Nov. 17.

Four of the incidents described by police happened on Nov. 15.

In each incident, the three men drove a blue Honda CRV. Two of them got out of the car and approached the victims armed with a shotgun, demanding cellphones and other personal items.

On Nov. 15, the teens got away with three phones, according to a police affidavit.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Two days later, two more people were robbed by the three teens.

One man parked his car in a parking garage in the 6000 block of Walnut Grove. When he exited his vehicle, one of the teens approached him with a “long gun,” demanding the victim’s wallet, phone and car keys.

Later, a woman was victimized in the same way. She told police the suspects got her purse, which contained her wallet, credit cards, ID, and cellphone.

Police were able to locate the suspects because the vehicle they had been driving was reported stolen out of Clarksville, Tenn.

Investigators said that vehicle was used in “several robberies around Raines Station.”

The teens were spotted in the vehicle parking at a home in the 200 block of Loraine Road. They were arrested on Tuesday.

All three men are being charged with multiple counts of aggravated robbery.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.