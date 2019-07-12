0 3 Tennessee men charged after street race leads to multiple drive-by shootings, officials say

Three men have been arrested and charged after two drive-by shootings on back-to-back nights in Tennessee.

According to a release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the incidents stemmed from a fight during a street race on July 6.

Investigators said Ramone Perry, 36, and another person were involved in a fight in the 1200 block of Wagon Wheel Drive in Somerville during the street race in that area on July 6.

After the fight, witnesses told investigators Perry pulled out a weapon and threatened to kill the other person. Later, TBI said a “related drive-by shooting” happened at a home and business in Fayette County.

Officials said no one was injured in the drive-by shooting.

According to TBI, a second drive-by shooting happened early on July 7. A home was struck by gunfire, but no one was hurt.

Perry was arrested by TBI agents and is charged with aggravated assault. His bond was set at $25,000.

During the investigation, agents also found a weapon and ammunition in the possession of Oscar Goodwin Jr., 32, at his Memphis home. He was arrested for being a convicted felon in possession of a weapon.

Goodwin’s bond was set at $10,000, though he was not charged in connection with the drive-by shootings at this time.

During Goodwin’s arrest, investigators said Ashton Tyler, 20 – who is an associate of his – had a weapon and marijuana on him. Agents arrested Tyler for unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

Tyler had his bond set at $2,500.

The investigation is ongoing, and TBI officials said additional arrests are expected in this case.

