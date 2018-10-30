3 women use bat to beat car with 2 people inside

Three women were arrested after police said they saw them beating a car with a wooden bat near the University of Memphis campus.
According to police, they were called to the corner of Mynders and Brister after reports of the alleged crime.
When they arrived at the scene, police said they saw Jessica Rodgers, Cleesha Heard, and Terrica Wilson attacking the car.
The arrest affidavit also said two people were inside the car.
The three suspects are charged with Aggravated Assault and Vandalism.
