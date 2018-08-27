PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. - UPDATE (2:15 PM) Investigators said the missing baby has been found safe.
However, the 3-year-old girl's father is still missing.
Police are searching for the suspect -- Jal'ah Ware, 21 -- who is the girl's father.
Police said he is believed to be driving a 2018 white Jeep Cherokee with temporary tags or a white 2018 Dodge Charger with an Arkansas license plate.
If you have any information regarding where Jal'ah Ware could be, please call Jacksonville Police at 501-985-2802.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Arkansas investigators are searching for a missing 3-year-old taken by her father who is considered 'armed and dangerous.'
Jal'ah Ware was taken during an aggravated residential burglary in Pulaski County, Arkansas.
Police said her father, Jal'on Ware, shot a man and physically assaulted another man during the burglary.
Jal'on Ware, 21, is considered armed and dangerous.
Jal'ah Ware was last seen wearing a pink tank top and pink shorts. She's 3 feet tall and weighs 30 lbs.
Jal'ah has black hair, brown eyes, with light brown complexion.
Her father is 5'04", with black hair and brown eyes. They could possibly be driving a white Jeep Cherokee with an Arkansas with a temporary license plate.
If you have any information regarding where Jal'ah Ware could be, please call Jacksonville Police at 501-985-2802.
AMBER ALERT: Jacksonville Police say a 3 year old girl was taken by her biological father, Jal’on Ware during a home burglary. She was last seen wearing a pink tank top & pink shorts. Believed traveling in a 2018 White Jeep Cherokee with temp. tags. If seen, notify police. pic.twitter.com/YEGWwODGDh— Arkansas DOT (@myARDOT) August 27, 2018
