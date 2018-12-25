0 3-year-old boy hospitalized after being shot during possible road rage incident in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 3-year-old child was rushed to the hospital after being shot in a Memphis neighborhood.

According to police, the shooting happened at the intersection of Jackson Avenue and Evergreen Street in Crosstown.

At this time, Memphis Police hasn’t released any additional info about the other car involved in the shooting. @FOX13Memphis — Kirstin Garriss (@ReporterGarriss) December 25, 2018

NOW: A three-year-old is at LeBonheur Children’s hospital in non-critical condition after a possible road rage shooting near Crosstown. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/bomkQQVE7O — Kirstin Garriss (@ReporterGarriss) December 24, 2018

Police said the 3-year-old victim – who was not identified – was taken to Le Bonheur in critical condition.

Police said the victim’s family was driving down Jackson and McLean when someone in a gold Volkswagen Jetta pulled up next to them and started shooting.

The 3-year-old boy was hit in the neck, according to MPD.

“If they had any issues toward anybody, you should have went and talked to that man, not a child. Not a child but nowadays, anything goes,” said Colin Wren, the boy’s uncle.

Police said this may be a road rage shooting because the victim's family said they did not know the shooter.

So far this year, there have been at least eight interstate shootings and several road rage shootings within the city.

According to police, the child has been upgraded to non-critical condition.

“This is outrageous for a three-year-old, and I got two with me in the car right now,” said Cary Jones, who lives nearby. “We could be passing and get hit the same way out the blue.”

At this time, MPD hasn’t released any additional information about the other car involved in this incident.

