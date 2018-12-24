  • 3-year-old child hospitalized after being shot in Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 3-year-old child was rushed to the hospital after being shot in a Memphis neighborhood. 

    According to police, the shooting happened at the intersection of Jackson Avenue and Evergreen Street in Crosstown. 

    Police said the 3-year-old victim – who was not identified – was taken to Le Bonheur in critical condition.

    According to police, the child has been upgraded to non-critical condition. 

