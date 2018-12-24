3-year-old child hospitalized after being shot in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 3-year-old child was rushed to the hospital after being shot in a Memphis neighborhood.
According to police, the shooting happened at the intersection of Jackson Avenue and Evergreen Street in Crosstown.
Officers are on the scene of a shooting at Jackson Ave & N. Evergreen. Officers located a 3-year-old victim suffering from a GSW. The victim was xported critical to LeBonheur.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 24, 2018
Police said the 3-year-old victim – who was not identified – was taken to Le Bonheur in critical condition.
According to police, the child has been upgraded to non-critical condition.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
