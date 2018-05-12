3-year-old dead, beaten and possibly raped by mother's boyfriend

ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. - An Arkansas toddler is dead after deputies say she was beaten and possibly raped by her mother's boyfriend.
St. Francis County Sheriff told FOX13 the 3-year-old was home alone with her mother's boyfriend, Deonte Miller, Friday morning near Forrest City.
Miller called the toddler's mother while she was work. He told the mother something was 'wrong' with the little girl.
The mother called police when she got home. When police arrived on the scene, they began giving the child CPR while riding to the hospital.
Once the child arrived at the local hospital, she was airlifted to Le Bonheur. She was then put on life-support upon arrival.
Sheriff Bobby May confirmed with FOX13 the 3-year-old girl later died.
May also told FOX13 the toddler had a history of sexual assault.
DHS and Arkansas State Police are also investigating this case.
Deonte Miller's charge has been upgraded to capital murder according to Sheriff May.
Miller also has a history of assault with his family.
FOX13's Jerrita Patterson is headed to the Beckspur community where the 3-year-old girl was abused. See a full report on this incident, today on FOX13 News at 5.
