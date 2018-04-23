3-year-old twins killed in Whitehaven apartment fire

Memphis Fire Department released new information on the victims from Saturday's deadly apartment fire.
According to the Memphis Fire Department, they were dispatched to the South Pointe Townhomes, which is located at 1507 Dewees Dr. around 2:45 p.m. When MFD arrived on the scene, fire and smoke were showing from the apartment.
FOX13 confirmed that two twins were located inside the apartment deceased. They were three years old. A man is in critical condition following the fire as well due to smoke inhalation.
No word yet on what caused the fire. Adjacent apartments were also damaged.
