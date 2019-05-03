0 3 years after teen boy murdered, lead investigator arrested for tampering with evidence

MARION, Ark. - The family of a 16-year-old Arkansas boy murdered three years ago is still holding onto hope that police will catch his killer.

They began investigating the gruesome death of Jacameron Macklin in 2016.

In February, Marion police arrested the lead investigator over Macklin’s case for drug possession and tampering with evidence.

According to an arrest affidavit, surveillance cameras captured Lt. Freddy Williams taking drugs from the evidence locker, as well as tampering with evidence.

And since Macklin was murdered, there have been two other homicides in Marion – both were solved.

That is why the Marion chief of police and the new lead investigator both say this case is priority number one.

Macklin’s mother, Dameka Rodgers, said she is still holding out hope for closure.

“I hope they haven’t forgot about it because I haven’t forgot about it,” Rodgers said.

An investigator with the police department told FOX13 very few tips have come in through Crime Stoppers. However, the case is still ongoing.

“I hope they find whoever did this to my son, so I can get some closure,” said Rodgers.

Police are hoping to not let another year go by without solving this case.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call Crittenden County Crime Stoppers at 870-732-4444.

