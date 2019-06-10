30 arrested in targeted 'Operation Non-Believers' in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Since January, Memphis Police have buckled down on drug addition with a special operation called Operation Non-Believers.
The idea of the operation was to target dealers that continue to pedal drugs with the thought that they won't get caught or get in trouble.
MPD has investigated 288 suspected drug overdoses since January - 41 cases were fatal.
Since the beginning of the operation, 30 defendants have been indicted for moving drugs. Nine of the 30 defendants were affiliated with the Crips - many had prior criminal records. Prior arrests were for aggravated assault, robbery, theft, drugs possession, and felon weapon violations.
22 men and 8 women were indicted, these individuals range from age 24 to 62.
Police documents show the suspects were selling or dealing these drugs within 1,000 feet of Klondike Elementary, Havenview Middle and Oakshire Elementary schools.
Each criminal was indicted on four felony counts of:
- Conspiracy: unlawful possession of a controlled substance 150g or more to sell in a drug-free school zone;
- Conspiracy: unlawful possession of a controlled substance 150g or more to deliver in a drug-free school zone;
- Conspiracy: unlawful possession of a controlled substance 2,000g or more to sell in a drug-free school zone; and
- Conspiracy: unlawful possession of a controlled substance 2,000g or more to deliver in a drug-free school zone.
Each crime is considered an A-level felony, which carries 15 to 25 years in prison.
Drugs, cash, guns, and more were recovered during the investigation. 101.8 grams of fentanyl, 11 grams of weed, and 20 firearms (3 rifles and 17 handguns).
