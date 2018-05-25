  • 30 boxes of crab legs stolen from South Memphis grocery store

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are searching for a suspect after a Save-A-Lot robbery in 1800 block of South Third St. in South Memphis.

    Investigators told FOX13 two unknown suspects broke into the grocery store Wednesday.

    Both suspects entered the business by breaking out the glass of the front door.

    The suspects took 30 boxes of frozen crab legs before fleeing the scene.

    If you have any information on this incident, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

