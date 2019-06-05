30 people indicted for circulating pounds of deadly drugs near Memphis, Mississippi schools

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - After a six-month investigation, dozens of people were indicted and accused of dealing heroin and fentanyl near local schools.
According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, the 30 suspects were circulating more than two pounds per week in Memphis and north Mississippi.
PHOTOS: 30 indicted in drug roundup
Police documents show the suspects were selling or dealing these drugs within 1,000 feet of Klondike Elementary, Havenview Middle and Oakshire Elementary schools.
According to an indictment released Wednesday, 22 men and eight women each face felony counts for conspiracy to sell or deliver 150 or more grams of heroin.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
They are also accused of selling or delivering 2,000 or more grams of fentanyl.
The Memphis Police Organized Crime Unit spent six months investigating this case.
Each suspect would face 15-25 years in prison without parole if convicted. The DA’s office said it is unclear how all the suspects know each other.
Below are the following people who have been named by officials after the indictments:
- Entonyo Chalmers
- Darius Chalmers
- Marquez Hurt
- Bobby Jones
- Phillip Orman
- Blake Owens
- Desmond Price
- Decarlos Rogers
- Zachary Rogers
- Malcolm Ross
- Darqeisha Shaw
- Jameisha Watson
- Vernon White (photo not available)
- John Williams
Investigators have not released the other 17 names, but they said the names would be released soon.
It is unclear how many of those indicted have been taken into custody.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}