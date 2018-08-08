30 vacant house fires in Memphis reported since May, fire officials say

There have been 30 vacant house fires across the city of Memphis in a matter of months.
Fire officials told FOX13 crews responded to 30 vacant house fires between May and July.
The number of fires at vacant houses has increased each month.
There were eight in May, 10 in June and 12 fires at vacant houses in July 2018.
Most recently, multiple houses caught fire Tuesday morning after it started at a vacant house.
