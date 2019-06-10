300 arrested in major operation in Memphis; drugs, cars, guns seized by police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - More than 300 people were arrested after a major law enforcement operation – deemed Operation Spring Cleaning – by the Memphis Police Department.
MPD announced the investigation, which was conducted in coordination with the Organized Crime Unit, the Multi-Agency Gang unit and the MPD TACT Unit , and its results during a news conference on Monday. The six-week operation focused on high-crime areas in the city and ended on June 7, 2019.
Police said Operation Spring Cleaning targeted people individuals associated with drugs and/or illegal weapons – along with others who were already wanted or suspected of being involved in violent crimes.
More than 300 people were arrested over the span of the investigation. 190 were felony arrests and 129 were misdemeanor arrests.
A total of 340 arrests were made. 196 of the individuals were already wanted by law enforcement. 98 of the arrests were drug related.
During the investigation, police seized:
- 19 lbs. of marijuana
- 188 grams of methamphetamine
- 8 grams of heroin
- 41 grams crack cocaine
- Dozens of Lortab pills
- 20 vehicles
- 77 guns
Among the firearms, there were 64 handguns and 13 “long guns.” MPD said seven were taken during home burglaries and 22 were stolen during car break-ins.
Police said 26 of the suspects who were arrested on weapons-related charges were convicted felons. 11 were documented gang members. Affiliations included Bloods, Crips and Vice Lords, according to investigators.
Nearly $70,000 of suspected drug money was also seized.
