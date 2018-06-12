31 people indicted for illegal drug ring, police say

RIPLEY, Tenn. - Dozens of people were indicted on drug charges in Ripley, according to police.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Ripley police joined together in a nearly year-long investigation that resulted in 31 indictments in a large drug ring.
During the operation, police said crack cocaine, crystal meth, marijuana and illegal prescription pills were sold and purchased.
Last Thursday, 19 people were arrested during a round-up in Ripley and the surrounding Lauderdale County area in connection with the drug investigation.
According to a release from police Monday, 23 of the of the 31 suspects are currently in police custody.
