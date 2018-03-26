  • 32-year-old man convicted of first-degree murder

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 32-year-old man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of first-degree murder. 

    Deangelo Love was automatically sentenced to life in prison Friday following his trial in Criminal Court. Jurors deliberated less than an hour to reach their verdict. 

    Love was convicted of first-degree murder stemming from an armed attack on twin brothers in the Cherokee area of southeast Memphis. The incident occurred Nov. 30, 2012, in the 1400 block of Jeannine St. when two gunmen approached Derrell Bell, 38, and his twin brother and told them to empty their pockets. Investigators said Love shot Bell and fled the scene with his codefendant.

    A second defendant is awaiting trial. 

    Love also was convicted of attempted aggravated robbery and will be sentenced on that in May by Judge Chris Craft.

