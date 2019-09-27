33 hospitals, including 2 in the Mid-South, suing pharmaceutical companies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - 33 hospitals across Tennessee and Virginia are suing four dozen companies, including Purdue Pharma and Johnson and Johnson.
Hospitals in the Mid-South include Saint Francis Hospitals in Bartlett and Memphis.
The lawsuit states those companies used "deceptive marketing tactics" for healthcare companies as they changed prescribing patterns.
The lawsuit also said the companies engaged in decades-long practice of making "false assurances" about how addictive opioids can be.
