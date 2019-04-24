  • 3.6 magnitude earthquake hits Dyersburg

    Updated:

    A 3.6 magnitude earthquake hit Dyersburg, Tennessee early Wednesday morning. 

    The earthquake was recorded just minutes before 6 a.m. 

    According to officials in Dyersburg, there have not been any reports of damage or injuries.

    FOX13 has received multiple calls from people saying they felt the earthquake. 

