0 36 officers, deputies hurt in riot after U.S. Marshals shoot and kill man, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man is dead and a community is looking for answers after a deadly officer-involved shooting in Memphis, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said.

According to a news release sent from the TBI at 3 a.m. today, the shooting happened around 7 p.m., Wednesday night.

Officers with the United States Marshals Service confronted a man, wanted on multiple warrants, outside of a home in the 2700 block of Durham Street.

The suspect was getting into a vehicle.

The charges he was wanted on have not been released.

"While attempting to stop the individual, he reportedly rammed his vehicle into the officers’ vehicles multiple times before exiting with a weapon," the TBI said.

Officers then used deadly force, shooting and killing the suspect.

Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer posted on social media identifying the victim as Brandon Webber.

Hours later, the TBI confirmed his name.

I was in Frayser tonight because Brandon Webber was shot 16-20 times in his family’s front yard on the same day as the Pulse nightclub shooting anniversary and on the same day that the DA chose not to charge another police officer for murdering a civilian. — Tami Sawyer (@tamisawyer) June 13, 2019

Posts across social media echo the name. Searching #BrandonWebber on Twitter yields hundreds of posts identifying him as well.

After the shooting, chaos erupted in Frayser as hundreds gathered near the scene.

Memphis police, Shelby County Sheriff's Office and The Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives agents tried to control the crowd.

Officers were seen in full riot gear and used megaphones to try and disperse the group.

Rocks were thrown at police. MPD cars were hit with chairs, as rows of law enforcement tried to control the madness.

FOX13's cameras were rolling throughout the evening.

MPD Police Chief Michael Rallings said at least 25 officers and deputies were injured during the violent confrontation. He said the injuries were mostly minor., however, a few were "serious."

Police later updated that total to 36 officers and deputies combined from the agencies who responded who suffered injuries.

However, they confirmed all of the officers have been released from the hospital.

A total of 36 MPD officers and SCSO deputies suffered minor injuries during this incident due to bricks and rocks being thrown at them. Several officers were transported to the hospital in non-critical condition. All officers have been released from the hospital. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 13, 2019

Three people were arrested and charged with Disorderly Conduct and Inciting a Riot.

The Mayor of Memphis, Jim Strickland took to Facebook early in the morning to release the following statement.

