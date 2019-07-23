39-year-old man killed in North Mississippi crash

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. - Deputies are investigating a deadly crash in North Mississippi.
Charles Wayne Patrick of Coldwater, Mississippi was traveling southbound on Interstate-55 just south of Hernando when he lost control of his vehicle around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, DeSoto County Deputies said.
He was 39-years-old.
The vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree killing him instantly, deputies said.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Memphis man accused of punching wife, leaving her to die in traffic has lengthy criminal history
- Memphis native ‘Back it up Terry’ gets new wheelchair and van years after viral fireworks video
- Lawsuit: SCSO deputy claims exposure to fentanyl caused overdoses and suicidal thoughts
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Currently, toxicology is being drawn by the coroner's office to determine if alcohol was a factor in the accident.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}