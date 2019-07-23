  • 39-year-old man killed in North Mississippi crash

    DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. - Deputies are investigating a deadly crash in North Mississippi.

    Charles Wayne Patrick of Coldwater, Mississippi was traveling southbound on Interstate-55 just south of Hernando when he lost control of his vehicle around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, DeSoto County Deputies said.

    He was 39-years-old. 

    The vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree killing him instantly, deputies said. 

    Currently, toxicology is being drawn by the coroner's office to determine if alcohol was a factor in the accident. 
     

