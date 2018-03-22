0 3rd year for Memphis Women's Summit, hosted by Memphis Junior League

By the hundreds woman from all walks of life poured into this ballroom at the University of Memphis.

The women who turned out, were focused on one thing - Empowerment.

"It helps to be able to have someone that will engage with you, that will bring you alongside," attendee Shurlandra Kerr said.

Tough love and encouragement is something Memphis native Shurlandra Kerr knows about all too well.

She credits those ingredients and much more, for her success in an industry you don't often times find those who look like her.

"I am a senior IT project manager advisor," Kerr said.

She's hoping to change the uncommonness of minority and women in an often male-dominated industry.

"We are always encouraging African American women and minority women to get into the STEM program to engage," Kerr said.

The Navy Veteran and Whitehaven High graduate, who know calls Desoto County home, said she knows the importance of giving back. It includes sharpening her skillset with hopes in the long run of having a greater impact in her community.

"Look at ideas that other woman may have," Kerr said about coming out Thursday. "It's a great networking opportunity. We have come so far but we have a long way to go."

"The Memphis Women's Summit really is a 'call for action' and it's only fitting that it happened during Women's History Month.

