0 4 arrested after man attacked while delivering newspapers at Memphis hotel, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 65-year-old man is recovering tonight after being attacked this morning while delivering newspapers to the Crown Plaza-East Memphis Hotel.

Only FOX13 was live on the scene as officers swarmed a nearby hotel and arrested the suspected attackers.

Police surveillance from the Crown Plaza showed the men attacking the 65-year-old victim. One of the suspects used a metal object.

According to the Memphis Fire Department, emergency responders were called to the scene around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

It didn't take police long to track down four people suspected of beating up a newspaper delivery man.

Update: just learned from MPD 65 year old victim didn’t get SHOT. Three suspects however assaulted him by hitting him in the head while he delivered newspapers to the hotel. They assaulted him so bad that it caused him to be very bloody. pic.twitter.com/wuPNXyQ4wv — Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) July 3, 2019

FOX13 was reporting about the attack on the 2600 block of Thousand Oaks Boulevard when the investigation was happening.

Officers spotted the four suspects trying to check into another motel a couple blocks down the road.

The manager at the Quality Suites told FOX13 the men tried to get a room earlier this morning.

"They said, 'No, we are trying to get one.' I said, 'Ok, you check in after seven.' I told them to leave," J. Patel, Quality Suites Manager said.

Patel also said the men came back several times after police started to investigate the attack back at the Crown Plaza Hotel.

"I said, 'Show me your I.D.' They didn't have any I.D.," Patel said.

He said he later saw the men on his surveillance cameras still roaming around the Quality Suites.

Moments later, he noticed several police cars racing to his hotel, taking the four men into custody.

One person was taken to the Regional One hospital from the scene.

The victim is expected to be okay.

FOX13 is waiting to fnd out the identities of the four suspects arrested and their charges.

