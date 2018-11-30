4 corrections officers arrested in connection with narcotics scheme inside Tipton County jail

TIPTON CO., Tenn. - Four officers have been arrested for their roles in a narcotics distribution scheme inside a Tipton County jail.
The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office said two of the corrections officers – Pauline Simmerman, 48, and Michael Simmerman, 42 – were taken into custody Wednesday after Pauline “allowed for and accepted the delivery of scheduled narcotics” at the jail.
Michael was taken into custody, despite not being on duty at the time of his arrest. Investigators said the two officers are husband and wife, and they both have been fired.
Two other corrections officers were arrested for their roles in the narcotics scheme.
Leticia Delgado, 26, and April O’Neal, 31, both were charged with delivery of a Schedule II narcotic.
Officials said the investigation is still active, and other arrests in the case are likely.
Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call Tipton County police.
