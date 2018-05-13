4 critically shot overnight in Marshall County

MARSHALL CO., Miss. - Four men are fighting for their lives on this Mother's Day following an overnight shooting in Marshall County.
According to the Marshall County Sheriff Department, the shooting happened around 3 a.m. at a house located at a house on French Road and Berta Road during a block party early Sunday morning.
Two of the men were shot in the head and the other two were shot in the leg and arm.
All four men were transported to Regional One in critical condition.
No one is in custody at this time and this is an ongoing investigation.
Marshall County Sheriff's Department is looking for any info that can help them solve this case. Call them at 662-544-4066.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}