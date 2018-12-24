4 dead, 2 injured after house fire in Collierville

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - Four people are dead, one person was taken to Le Bonheur and another to Regional One after a deadly house fire this morning.
Investigators say the call came in at 10:53 Sunday night, the first fire engine arrived on the scene at 10:57 p.m.
Seven units total made the scene/
CFD has determined the people were trapped inside the burning house.
Confirmed: 4 people have died in a Collierville house fire. It happened on Autumn Winds Dr. I’ll be there this morning and will update you throughout #FOX13GMM— Shelby Sansone (@SSansoneFOX13) December 24, 2018
