4 dead after vehicle, train crash in Arkansas

CROSS CO., Ark. - Four people are dead following an horrific crash Saturday evening in Arkansas.
According to Arkansas State Police, they responded to a crash call around 5:39 p.m. Saturday, June 16, at a private drive just off Highway 49 in the Tilton community, which is located in Cross County. When officers arrived to the scene they noticed it was a train/vehicle crash.
Four people died following this crash. John W Miller, 44, from Orange Park, Florida, Joetta R Honey, 48, from Jonesboro Arkansas, Nicholas L Newton, 30, from McCrory, Arkansas and Kayanna R Newton, 21, from McCrory Arkansas all were inside the vehicle when the crash happened. All of them died on the scene.
Police told FOX13 the vehicle attempted to cross the road at the railroad crossing and the car was struck by the southbound train.
Police also told FOX13 the weather conditions were clear and the road conditions were dry.
