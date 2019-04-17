0 4 dead, several injured in 9 shootings during 26-hour span across Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Four people were killed, and several others were injured after one of the most violent days in recent history in Memphis featured nine shootings in about 26 hours.

From 8 p.m. Monday to around 10 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to several shootings in the Memphis area.

Below are the following locations listed in chronological order, along with the condition of the victims:

Sawmill Drive (Raleigh) – 1 dead, 1 injured (8 p.m. Monday)

Longview Heights – 1 in critical condition

North Trezevant – 1 dead

Hyacinth Drive – 1 in critical condition

Decatur Street – 1 in critical condition

Kerwin Drive – 1 dead, 1 in non-critical condition

I-240 near Airways Boulevard – 1 woman grazed by bullet

Timberwood Drive – 1 dead

Delta Road – 1 person shot (unknown condition)

Community leaders said the public can help police address the crime problem in Memphis by investing into some of the community programs already in place.

City councilmember Sherman Greer, who represents Raleigh, said the first step to addressing the recent shootings is investing into more intervention programs.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

“It’s just sad that it’s continually happening rapidly in our community,” said Greer.

A few of the shootings happened in Greer’s district. Two incidents in a radius of less than a mile left one person dead and others hurt in Raleigh.

Greer said he is paying close attention to Mayor Jim Strickland’s budget proposal, hoping that it focuses on programs that will save the youth in Memphis.

“What I’m going to be looking for in that budget are things that deal with after-school programs because that gets right at the heart of some of the issues that we have,” Greer said.

Although police are ramping up patrols in high-crime areas, they said there are some programs that are already working, such as Manhood University – a program offering men mentors and a second chance.

On April 23, Greer is holding a town hall meeting to talk about a training program that offers job opportunities. It will be at the Raleigh Community Center from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“Tennessee Reconnect is a shift from TN Promise to the adult population. Adults 25 years or older can get free training and tuition fees paid for,” said Greer.

Memphis police said besides Blue Crush, another program that is working tremendously is the Husband Institute taught at Pastor Ricky Floyd’s church in Frayser.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.