0 4 deadly shootings in 3 days across Memphis

It has been a violent week across the City of Memphis.

Since Monday, there have already been four homicides.

One woman who didn’t want to be identified said she is tired of seeing the yellow tape and crime scenes all around the city.

Let’s get together and do something to stop all of this senseless killing,” she said. “I’m emotional because I have three sons myself. I have to pray every day they don’t get shot down in the streets like a dog.”

The latest incident came in East Memphis, where a man was shot and killed on Harville Road Wednesday.

Police are still searching for the three men they say were involved in the shooting.

Three others were killed after five people were hit by gunfire at an apartment complex in South Memphis Monday night.

FOX13 spoke with an anti-violence activist, who said the big topic discussed between the city and NAACP city leaders is coordinating the effort to increase the effectiveness of activism.

“We have so many organizations that do a great job but we don’t have any collaboration,” said Stevie Moore.

Moore said after a recent string of violence, it's time for people to think about the bigger issues in the community -- like gangs, drugs and poverty.

“We always start at the point where they’re killed. And our community is not going back to see the societal problems,” Moore said.

With Wednesday’s homicide, the total number of homicides in Memphis so far in 2018 is now at 126.

